戶外綠蔭下享受寧靜的閱讀時光 – 國家圖書館南部分館 | National Central Library southern branch to open in 2021

【看英文中國郵報學英文】國家圖書館南部分館預計將於2021年落成開放。選址台南市新營區，國圖南部分館特別邀請曾經設計北投圖書館的「九典聯合建築師事務所」以及義大利建築師Carlo Ratti合作操刀，打造全國首間AI人工智慧博物館。

The Southern Branch of the National Central Library will open to the public in 2021. Located in southern Taiwan, Tainan, the project was designed by Carlo Ratti, a renowned Italian architect, and Bio-architecture Formosana, the architecture studio in charge of the design of Taipei Public Library Beitou Branch. It will be the first intelligent library using artificial intelligence to create a new-age learning environment, according to the commissioner of the project.

結合科技，館內每一本書都會貼上數位書籤，當書被歸還時，圖書館員確認資訊後，會由AI機器人將其放回自動倉儲庫房。對於銀髮族讀者，館內也有提供「智慧語音選書系統」，用語音即可找書、預約書籍。

Chinese-language lifestyle magazine La Vie reported that the main highlight of the design is the Book-bot (ASRS- automated storage and retrieval system). Under the system, robots will detect the digital tag of all books and put them back to their designated section in the storage.

Voice command will also allow elderly people to find and reserve books quickly.

另一大亮點是其建築設計融入自然，國圖分館設有太陽能棚、戶外閱讀區、小書屋，讀者可以隨意地在綠樹樹蔭下閱讀。

Other highlights include “The Agora,” a solar canopy and outdoor reading spaces featuring trees located around the building.

圖書館為流動的學習空間，讀書讀累了，從長榮路綠帶延伸過來的阿勃勒大道是全家大小散步的好地方。

If you want to take a walk with friends and family, the park surrounding the library will feature a golden shower tree boulevard.

此外，這也是全台唯一一間設有「書香旅館」的圖書館，提供K書的學生補眠空間、遠道而來的研究者住宿地點。

What’s more? A hotel will also be built by the library, providing students and researchers who come from afar a friendly but chic place to rest.