Filipino migrant contracts typhoid fever in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (CNA) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Friday reported Taiwan’s first locally acquired typhoid case of 2020.

The patient is a Filipino migrant worker in his 30s working in Kaohsiung, who tested positive for the disease Feb. 10, the CDC said in a statement.

According to the CDC, the man developed a fever on Jan. 21 and suffered from headaches and bloody stool. He went to a hospital for treatment Jan. 31 and was hospitalized a week later after showing no improvement.

It was not until Feb. 10 that he was diagnosed with the disease, the CDC said, adding that he has since been discharged from hospital after making a recovery.

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said typhoid is a bacterial infection that enters the body through the gastrointestinal tract, with symptoms usually beginning eight to 14 days following exposure, manifesting in constant fever, diarrhea, headaches, abdominal pain and coughing.

Chuang advised the public not to eat raw food or drink unboiled water, and urged them to properly clean their hands with soap before eating and after defecating.

As the Filipino man had not traveled to other countries after returning from a nine-day trip to the Philippines in February 2019, he was initially confirmed to have picked up the disease in Taiwan, although the cause of his infection remains unknown, Kaohsiung’s Department of Health said in a press release.

Currently nine people, mainly the Filipino’s co-habitants and and co-workers, have been subject to health monitoring and checks by local health authorities for 14 days, Ho Hui-pin (何惠彬), a division head of the southern city’s Department of Health, told CNA.

Taiwan has reported two typhoid cases this year to date, with the other recorded as an imported case from Indonesia, according to the CDC.

In 2019, Taiwan confirmed 21 typhoid cases, 17 of which were imported, mainly from Indonesia, India, the Philippines and Cambodia, CDC data shows.