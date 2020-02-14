Quarantine ends for Taiwanese in contact with cruise tourists

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The quarantine period for 212 Taiwanese residents who came in contact with tourists from the Diamond Princess Cruise has ended, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

No infections of the COVID-19 have been reported, CECC Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Friday.

As for Taiwanese nationals currently on board the cruise that is still seeing the novel coronavirus infection tally grow every day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) was unable to disclose when and how they will be brought home, citing confidentiality as international negotiation convention.

The total number of infected people on the Diamond Princess Cruise has reached 218 including passengers and crew members as of Feb. 13, among which two are Taiwan nationals.

The CECC sent out an alert to Taiwanese residents on Feb. 7 in which it provided a map that showed the locations the tourists visited on Jan. 31.

A link in the alert opens a map with detailed locations. The text advised those who had been to the same locations between 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 to avoid leaving their homes and take their temperature twice a day till Feb. 14.