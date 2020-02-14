The Latest | Philippines to reverse ban on Taiwan travelers: CNA

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwan’s state-run Central News Agency (CNA) reported Friday that Manila has decided to exclude Taiwan from a travel ban imposed on China.

CNA cited a source familiar with the matter that the Philippine Cabinet debated fervently before reaching a conclusion on Friday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that the ministry “is currently confirming through official channels,” and that the ministry will issue a press release later.

An inter-agency task force handling the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines met at 3 p.m. on Friday to review the existing travel ban to Taiwan, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taiwan Information Officer Gerry De Belen told The China Post.

Friday’s discussion included potential risk to the Southeast Asian country’s epidemic prevention, CNA reported.

Gilbert Lauengco, MECO’s vice chairman of the Board of Directors and deputy resident representative shared the current situation and response measures taken in Taiwan, according to CNA.