今年首例「傷寒」高雄市 菲籍移工 現已康復並持續追蹤｜Filipino migrant contracts typhoid fever in Kaohsiung

【看英文中國郵報學英文】衛生福利疾病管制署於今（14）公布2020首例「傷寒」確診個案。

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Friday reported Taiwan’s first locally acquired typhoid case of 2020.

該名30 多歲的菲籍移工於週一驗出「傷寒」陽性。

The patient is a Filipino migrant worker in his 30s working in Kaohsiung, who tested positive for the disease Feb. 10, the CDC said in a statement.

根據疾管署報告，男子於1月21日陸續發燒，頭痛，和糞便帶血。就醫後，仍沒好轉，一星期後便住院。

According to the CDC, the man developed a fever on Jan. 21 and suffered from headaches and bloody stool. He went to a hospital for treatment Jan. 31 and was hospitalized a week later after showing no improvement.

疾管署公布男子在2月10日被確診為傷寒，今已完全康復出院。

It was not until Feb. 10 that he was diagnosed with the disease, the CDC said, adding that he has since been discharged from hospital after making a recovery.

疾管署副局長莊人祥指出此為腸胃道傳染病，潛伏期約8到14天，常見症狀為發燒、腹瀉、頭痛、腹痛和咳嗽。

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said typhoid is a bacterial infection that enters the body through the gastrointestinal tract, with symptoms usually beginning eight to 14 days following exposure, manifesting in constant fever, diarrhea, headaches, abdominal pain and coughing.

疾管署呼籲大家少吃生食、勿喝生水，並提醒大家飯前飯後勤洗手。

Chuang advised the public not to eat raw food or drink unboiled water, and urged them to properly clean their hands with soap before eating and after defecating.

衛福部指出菲籍男子除了去年2月到菲律賓為期9天的旅行後未曾去過其他國家，因此先初步斷定其應是在台灣被感染。

As the Filipino man had not traveled to other countries after returning from a nine-day trip to the Philippines in February 2019, he was initially confirmed to have picked up the disease in Taiwan, although the cause of his infection remains unknown, Kaohsiung’s Department of Health said in a press release.

高雄衛生局處長何惠彬公布目前男子近期所接觸的同居者和同事皆無類似症狀，後續仍會持續追蹤他們的健康狀況。

Currently nine people, mainly the Filipino’s co-habitants and and co-workers, have been subject to health monitoring and checks by local health authorities for 14 days, Ho Hui-pin (何惠彬), a division head of the southern city’s Department of Health, told CNA.

據疾管署統計，截至2月13日，今年全台傷寒確定病例共2例，1例為本土個案，1名為境外移入病例，境外移入感染國家為印尼。

Taiwan has reported two typhoid cases this year to date, with the other recorded as an imported case from Indonesia, according to the CDC.

疾管署資料顯示台灣去年 有 21傷寒病例，17為境外移入案例，主要來自印尼、印度、菲律賓和柬埔寨。

In 2019, Taiwan confirmed 21 typhoid cases, 17 of which were imported, mainly from Indonesia, India, the Philippines and Cambodia, CDC data shows.