Taiwan cracking down on people ignoring coronavirus quarantine

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taipei City Government’s Department of Civil Affairs (民政局) on Saturday released three more names of people supposed to be under quarantine with whom authorities lost contact.

Private information of confirmed and suspected patients are by law not disclosable unless they violate regulations mandated by the 14-days quarantine guidelines.

The three names released on Saturday are Taiwanese nationals Chen Yi-fei (陳乙菲) and Tang Kuo-hung (譚國衡), and Chiang Chia-rong (江嘉榮) whose nationality is unknown. Tang has subsequently been found.

According to the Civil Affairs Department, Chen arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 5 from mainland China via Kinmen while Chiang flow on Feb. 9 via Hong Kong.

Upon sighting of the pair, the public should call 1922 or the Taipei City Government epidemic response hotline (02) 23753782.

This came after three people who violated quarantine were each fined NT$70,000 (USD$2,331) per the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法).

The three travelers, two male, and one female, arrived from Hong Kong and went missing since Feb. 8. They were arrested after being found near Ximending, Taipei, the city’s Deputy Spokesperson Tai Yu-wen (戴于文) said.

Not only did then escape from designated quarantine sites, but they also provided false information to epidemic response officials, including where they were to reside and phone numbers, according to Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊).

This is by far the heaviest fine imposed since the novel coronavirus hit Taiwan in January.

As of press time, Taiwan has reported 18 cases of the COVID-19, two of which have been discharged from the hospital after test results came back negative.