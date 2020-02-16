DC United midfielder Paul Arriola injures knee

Costa Rica midfielder David Guzman (20) grabs United States forward Paul Arriola (7) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — DC United midfielder Paul Arriola left Saturday night’s preseason exhibition at Orlando during the first half with a right knee injury.

Arriola, a 25-year-old midfielder, will have a scan to determine the extent of the injury, team spokesman Sam Legg said.

Arriola has been a regular starter for the U.S. national team under coach Gregg Berhalter. Arriola has five goals in 33 international appearances.

