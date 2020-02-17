Taiwan ramps up factory output to 5 million face masks per day

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — After two weeks of efforts, Taiwan has increased factory output to 5 million face masks per day, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

Speaking at a regular press briefing, CECC Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that “parents will be able to purchase 4 children’s face masks per week in accordance with the start of school, starting on Feb. 20,”

The rules for purchasing the face masks remain the same, he added. Adults will only be able to buy two face masks every seven days.

In order to avoid long queues, local and foreign residents should go to pharmacies according to the last digit of their National Health Insurance’s card (NHI).

If the latter ends in an odd number, you are eligible to buy masks on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; even numbers should go on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Sundays are open to all.

Because of the increased production, sellers will be allotted 400 face masks per day, meaning every NHI-contracted pharmacy will be able to service 200 adults, and 50 children, Chen pointed out.