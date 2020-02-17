Climate change protest brings flares to London Fashion week

LONDON (AP) — Climate change activists stole the show Saturday on the opening day of London Fashion Week, stopping traffic with a street protest as they demanded the cancellation of the British capital’s five-day style extravaganza.

Dozens of protesters from the Extinction Rebellion group drew attention — and anger from some drivers — as they fired colorful smoke flares into the air and blocked busy intersections in central London near the fashion events. Some protesters wore gas masks and dresses made from chains, while others carried placards reading “No fashion on a dead planet.”

They called on the British Fashion Council to take more action to lobby for environmental policies.

Adding strong gale winds blowing rain horizontal, it was an eventful day at London Fashion Week, which brings crowds of style editors, photographers, models and celebrities to the city twice a year.

Burberry, Victoria Beckham, Tommy Hilfiger, Erdem and Christopher Kane are among the leading fashion houses and designers showcasing their latest fall and winter creations over the next few days.

Organizers of London Fashion Week have said they want to help promote sustainability and create positive change within the industry. This season, the trade show is featuring a “Positive Fashion” exhibition and a “swap shop” where visitors will be able to exchange used clothes for donated items.

Most fashion week attendees, however, will have their eyes firmly trained on new season offerings.

On Saturday, Temperley London staged four catwalk shows that were open to the public as part of a wider drive to make the displays — traditionally only accessible to fashion insiders and VIPs — more public-facing and instantly available to the masses.

The brand, adored by fans for its romantic evening and bridal wear, showcased summer dresses with bold prints and an array of opulent and ultra-feminine evening gowns featuring plenty of ruffles, jeweled embellishments, sheer fabrics and show-stopping sequins.