Raanta stops 25 shots in Coyotes' 2-1 win over Islanders

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Antti Raanta stopped 25 shots, Conor Garland scored his team-leading 20th goal and the Arizona Coyotes beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Monday.

The Coyotes followed one of their best games of the season against Washington with another solid performance two days later.

Raanta was sharp for the second straight game after a shaky performance against Ottawa. Clayton Keller scored his first goal in nine games in the first period, and Garland became Arizona’s first 20-goal scorer of the season with a one-timer in the third.

The Islanders got off to a shaky start on their four-game Western Conference trip, getting shut out by Nashville and Vegas.

New York failed on numerous good chances against the Coyotes before Anthony Beauviller scored the Islanders’ first goal in 166 minutes in the third period. Semyon Varlamov stopped 30 shots.

The Coyotes had one of their best all-around games Saturday night, holding Alex Ovechkin at 698 career goals in a 3-1 victory over Washington.

Arizona was buzzing early against the Islanders, creating multiple chances before Keller scored in the opening five minutes. His shot from the slot caromed off New York defenseman Nick Leddy past Varlamov.

Raanta, who stopped 36 shots against the Capitals, made a series of tough saves when the Islanders turned up the pressure, particularly during a power play late in the first.

Devon Toews nearly slipped one past Raanta early in the second on a sharp-angle shot. The puck went under Raanta’s pads, off the toe of his skate and hit the post. A video review showed the puck tumble along the line, but not all the way over it.

Garland put the Coyotes up 2-0 early in the third, one-timing a nifty no-look pass from Christian Dvorak.

Beauvillier scored New York’s first goal of the road trip shortly after, redirecting Andy Greene’s shot past Raanta’s glove side.

Raanta made a series of tough saves down the stretch to clinch it.

NOTES: The Coyotes have killed off 18 straight penalties after holding New York scoreless in three attempts with the man advantage. … Greene was in the top defensive pairing with Ryan Pulock after being acquired in a trade from New Jersey on Sunday. … Dvorak has matched his career high at 37 points. … The Islanders had a seven-game points streak (5-1-2) against Arizona snapped.

The Islanders play at Colorado on Wednesday.

The Coyotes play at Dallas Wednesday.

