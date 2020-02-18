台灣口罩增至500萬片2/20起兒童七天四片！激增一倍涵蓋率｜Taiwan ramps up factory output to 5 million face masks per day

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心指揮官陳時中於今（17日）在記者會上公布口罩實名制成功，經兩個禮拜的努力後，供給量大幅提升，已增加至500多萬片。

After two weeks of efforts, Taiwan has increased factory output to 5 million face masks per day, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

陳時中表示經專業評估，自2月20日起，為因應下週中小學開學日加上目前販售都有剩，兒童改為七天四片。

Speaking at a regular press briefing, CECC Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that “parents will be able to purchase 4 children’s face masks per week in accordance with the start of school, starting on Feb. 20,”

陳時中於會上表示，口罩領取規則與之前相同。成年人依舊七天限領兩片。

The rules for purchasing the face masks remain the same, he added. Adults will only be able to buy two face masks every seven days.

為避開大排長龍的隊伍，民眾應照健保卡尾數領取口罩。

In order to avoid long queues, local and foreign residents should go to pharmacies according to the last digit of their National Health Insurance’s card (NHI).

身分證字號尾數單數者，於週一、週三、週五購買，身分證字號尾數為雙數者，則可在週二、週四、週六購買；週日不設限。

If the latter ends in an odd number, you are eligible to buy masks on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; even numbers should go on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Sundays are open to all.

指揮官也表示，因口罩增加一倍涵蓋率，口罩供應據點每天將領到400片，意指每個據點的口罩存量可供200位成人，和50位兒童購買。

Because of the increased production, sellers will be allotted 400 face masks per day, meaning every NHI-contracted pharmacy will be able to service 200 adults, and 50 children, Chen pointed out.