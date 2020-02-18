Mauritius denies entry to travelers arriving from Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) protested on Tuesday yet another entry restriction imposed on travelers from Taiwan as the country struggles to differentiate itself from China, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Republic of Mauritius, an island country off the southeast coast of the continent of Africa, barred entry to all travelers, regardless of nationality, who had been to or transferred in Taiwan in the preceding 14 days upon arrival.

MOFA’s representative in South Africa has been in touch with the Mauritius government since Saturday (Feb. 15) to assert that Taiwan is managing the epidemic well, the ministry’s Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Ou clarified that the ban was not a discrimination against nationality, but rather incorrect classification of Taiwan’s epidemic situation.

Taiwanese passport holders who, in the 14 days before arrival, did not spend time or had layovers in the country, mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau will not be denied entry, Ou said.

This came after the Philippines barred Taiwanese residents based on the One China Policy last week, only to overturn it in three days.

The World Health Organization (WHO,世界衛生組織) recognizes Taiwan as part of China, which has resulted in a series of controversial travel restrictions imposed on the self-ruled island since the novel coronavirus grew into an epidemic over the past few weeks.