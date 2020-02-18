228連假旅遊上路必看！高公局擬定高乘載、免收費時段 | Traffic measures to go into effect during 228 Peace Memorial Day

【看英文中國郵報學英文】因應228和平紀念日三天連假（2月28至3月1日），交通部高速公路局公布疏運措施，包括國道五號高乘載、匝道封閉、夜間暫停收費。

Several traffic measures, including the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) traffic scheme, ramp closure and free of charge travel at night, will be implemented during the 228 Peace Memorial Day (Feb. 28 – March 1) holiday to facilitate transportations, according to the Freeway Bureau.

2月28日、29日，每日上午7至12時，國五南港系統、石碇、坪林交流道南向入口匝道實施高乘載管制。

The HOV policy — which requires at least three people per vehicle — for southbound cars to Nangang Shiding and Pinglin sections on the National Freeway No. 5 will be put into effect on Feb. 28-29 (7 a.m. – 12 p.m.).

2月29日、3月1日，每日14時至21時，國五蘇澳、羅東、宜蘭、頭城交流道北向入口匝道實施高乘載管制。

The HOV policy will also be implemented for northbound cars to the Su’ao, Luodong, Yilan and Toucheng junctions on Freeway No. 5 on Feb. 29 and March 1, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

至於匝道封閉路段，2月28日0至24時，封閉國一平鎮系統南向入口、埔鹽系統南向入口。2月29日0至24時，封閉國一埔鹽系統南向入口 ; 國一虎尾北向入口、埔鹽系統北向入口、國三西濱北向入口。

On Feb. 28, the bureau will further close the ramps on Sun Yat-sen Freeway — southbound Pingzhen and Puyan ramps — for all day. On Feb. 29, on the other hand, the southbound ramp to the Puyan section will be closed all day.

Meanwhile, the northbound ramps to Huwei, Puyan on Sun Yat-sen Freeway and the northbound ramp to Xibin on National freeway No.3 will be closed all day on Feb. 29.

收費措施則是109年2月28日至3月1日，每日0至5時國道全線暫停收費。

Tolls will also be suspended on all national highways from Feb. 28 to March 1, from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.