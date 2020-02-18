太平山急凍霧淞美景 漫步銀白童話故事 ｜Early morning light reveals frosty landscape in Yilan Taipingshan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】強烈寒流來襲，宜蘭太平山國家森林遊樂區週二清晨，氣溫約零下2度，海拔高度約1,878公尺的山毛櫸步道樹枝結起點點白霜，出現霧淞美景。

As temperatures continue to drop, parts of the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area in Yilan were shrouded in a beautiful layer of frost which usually forms when the fog freezes to the windward side of tree branches.

見晴古道上午則下起冰霰，宛若成為童話故事場景。

Jianqing Huaigu Trail, in particular, drew many visitors who enjoyed the beautiful scenery on Tuesday morning.

週一下午，太平山氣溫即降至零下2度，位在翠峰山屋旁，1,100公頃的山毛櫸純林步道，因水氣足夠，山毛櫸出現霧淞奇景，雖然沒下雪，霧淞美景也相當壯觀。

On Monday evening, the temperature at Taipingshan plummeted to – 2 degrees Celsius, resulting in the Taiwan Beech Trail, standing at 1,878 meters and covering 1,100 hectares, to be covered with frost.

目前前往太平山的道路並未結冰，無實施管制，仍正常開放遊客入園。

Luckily, the weather conditions in Taipingshan didn’t result in roadway icing and there was no need for traffic control.