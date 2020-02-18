Early morning light reveals frosty landscape in Yilan Taipingshan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As temperatures continue to drop, parts of the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area in Yilan were shrouded in a beautiful layer of frost which usually forms when the fog freezes the windward side of tree branches.

Jianqing Huaigu Trail, in particular, drew many visitors who enjoyed the beautiful scenery on Tuesday morning.

On Monday evening, the temperature at Taipingshan plummeted to – 2 degrees Celsius, resulting in the Taiwan Beech Trail, standing at 1,878 meters and covering 1,100 hectares, to be covered with frost.

Luckily, the weather conditions in Taipingshan didn’t result in roadway icing and there was no need for traffic control.