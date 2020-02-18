中央流行疫情指揮中心：鑽石公主號4臺人確診｜4 Taiwanese infected with COVID-19 on Diamond Princess: CECC

【看英文中國郵報學英文】繼週一日本宣布武漢肺炎疫情進入「擴大感染階段」，臺灣今(18)日將鑽石公主號列為武漢肺炎感染區。

Taiwan listed the Diamond Princess cruise ship as a “COVID-19 infected area” on Tuesday, a day after Japan warned that outbreak has entered a “new phase”.

中央流行疫情指揮中心週二召開記者會表示，船上四名臺籍乘客確診武漢肺炎，其中兩人沒症狀，兩人有症狀。

Four Taiwanese nationals on board have contracted the novel coronavirus, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), two of which are asymptomatic.

中央流行疫情指揮中心指揮官陳時中表示，臺籍乘客以及船員如欲返國，必須依指揮中心安排統一搭乘包機回台，並遵守相關隔離檢疫措施。

Taiwanese passengers and crew members must take the charter flight arranged by the CECC to come home, Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a press conference, adding that epidemic prevention professionals and equipment will be on stand-by for them.

疾管署副署長莊人祥說道，依據傳染病防治法，所有回臺乘客必須被居家檢疫或居家隔離。

They will be asked to undergo examinations or put under quarantine as per the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC,疾管署) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) added.

至於船上臺籍乘客何時、如何回國，外交部回應道，目前正在與日本方溝通，因此詳細內容須待雙方有共識後才能公布。

As for when and how these people will be brought back, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) said that authorities are still negotiating with their Japanese counterparts at the moment, therefore details remain confidential until the plan is finalized.

停泊在日本的鑽石公主號週一新增99例確診，總確診人數共454人。

The cruise ship docked in Japan saw yet another spike of 99 additional cases on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 454.