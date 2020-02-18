Taipei to form cab fleet to transport home-quarantined residents

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said on Monday that the city will form a fleet of cabs to help city residents subject to home quarantine seek medical treatment at a time when COVID-19 coronavirus continues unabated.

“We hope that the planned cab fleet can be established within this week and have asked the city’s transportation bureau to arrange the matter with local taxi companies,” Huang told the press following a municipal meeting on countermeasures to tackle the pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

The idea is to help those under 14-day home quarantine to seek medical attention if they develop “non-respiratory” issues at home, as long as they obtain prior approval from the city’s health or civil affairs department, Huang said.

“Such cases are set to surge with the number of self-enforced quarantine cases growing rapidly in the city,” she said, noting that 2,566 people are currently undergoing self-imposed quarantine at their homes in Taipei, she noted.

A move to provide cab drivers with special training and equipment by the municipal authorities is being assessed, including providing them with insurance, Huang explained.

If any of the drivers catch the virus and themselves need to be quarantined, their losses will be subsidized by the city’s reserve fund for disaster preparedness, she went on.

Patients diagnosed as being infected with COVID-19 while they are in home quarantine will be taken to hospital by ambulance rather than by the special taxis, she added.