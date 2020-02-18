US sanctions Russian oil company for role in Venezuela

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on the trading unit of Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft for helping Venezuela skirt an embargo on oil from the South American country.

The administration is also placing sanctions on the on Rosneft Trading and its president, Didier Casamiro.

Senior administration officials warned Tuesday that anyone in the world doing business with Rosneft Trading could also be sanctioned. The officials briefed reporters on condition of anonymity to provide details ahead of the announcement.

The officials say they expect the measure will cut Rosneft Trading off from the global financial sector. It is part of a U.S. campaign to push Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down. The U.S. and dozens of other countries say Maduro’s reelection in 2018 was not legitimate and have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president.