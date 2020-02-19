Williams leads No. 8 Florida State past Pittsburgh 82-67

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Williams scored 16 points, Anthony Polite had 10 points and six rebounds and No. 8 Florida State pulled away in the second half, beating Pittsburgh 82-67 on Tuesday night.

Williams, a freshman forward, scored in double figures for the 10th time this season as the Seminoles (22-4, 12-3 ACC) improved to 14-0 at home.

Au’Diese Toney had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Xavier Johnson added 12 points and seven assists for Pittsburgh (15-12, 6-10), which has lost six of its last eight games.

Balsa Koprivica had seven rebounds, helping Florida State gain a 40-27 edge on the boards.

Devin Vassell returned from a one-game absence for Florida State and finished with three points and four rebounds.

The victory helped the Seminoles avenge a 63-61 loss at Pittsburgh in the season opener on Nov. 6.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh was able to keep the game close in the first half, but Trey McGowens was held to only three points — he averages 12.5 — and the Panthers made only 4 of 22 3-pointers (18.2%).

Devin Vassell and M.J. Walker, two of the Seminoles’ top guards, didn’t score in the first half. But the Seminoles had 29 bench points in the first half, more than making up for the scoring load. Walker finished with seven points.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: Hosts Virginia on Saturday.

Florida State: At NC State on Saturday.

