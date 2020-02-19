Bids for snowball from 10 years ago top NT$2.5m on eBay

Bids for a snowball kept in the freezer by a British man for ten years have already reached £65,800 (NT$ 2,579,228) on eBay.

Lee Thackaberry, 43, decided to freeze it after seeing a news report about a snowball that was frozen for ten years selling on eBay for £10,000.

The greenkeeper said he placed his snowball in a freezer bag after a memorable snowball fight with family and friends, adding that he even kept it through a house move.

Lee reportedly told The Sun: “It’s incredible, I can’t believe how long it’s survived. It’s all intact.”

He then recalled the day he collected the snowball after particularly heavy snowfall and a memorable snowball fight with his wife and friends.

“I remember that week there was a particularly heavy snowfall. I went to the pub on a sled with some neighbors and we had a snowball fight with my wife and friends in the garden on the way home. The snow must have been eight inches deep.

“My wife and I have split up now but I hope to get a lot of money for it,” he said, raising concerns that money might be Lee’s first and foremost concern.

The bid started on eBay at 99 pence with another day to go.

As of press time, the 10 years old snowball has already reached £65,800.00 (NT$ 2,579,228) for 140 bids.