天價雪球！eBay拍賣喊價四萬台幣 ｜Bids for snowball from 10 years ago top NT$40,000 on eBay

【看英文中國郵報學英文】英國籍男子十年前將一顆雪球放在冰箱，近期將雪球放在拍賣網站eBay，目前拍賣價竟達1,372美金（約新台幣41,365）。

Bids for a snowball kept in the freezer by a British man for ten years have already reached US$1,372 (NT$ 41,365) on eBay.

英國43歲男子塔克貝利看到一則新聞，報導一顆冰在冷凍庫十年的雪球於eBay售價10,000英鎊（約新台幣391,646元)，因此決定仿效，將雪球冰在冷凍庫。

Lee Thackaberry, 43, decided to freeze it after seeing a news report about a snowball that was frozen for ten years selling on eBay for £10,000.

塔克貝利在高爾夫球場擔任管理員。他說道，當時與家人、朋友打雪仗後，就將這顆雪球放到冷凍袋，就連之後搬家時也帶著這顆雪球。

The greenkeeper said he placed his snowball in a freezer bag after a memorable snowball fight with family and friends, adding that he even kept it through a house move.

塔克貝利告訴英國《太陽報》，「太神奇了，難以相信過了這麼久它（雪球）都還完好無缺。」

Lee reportedly told The Sun: “It’s incredible, I can’t believe how long it’s survived. It’s all intact.”

他回憶道當年他與妻子、朋友在一場大雪中打雪仗之後，拾起了這顆雪球。

He then recalled the day he collected the snowball after particularly heavy snowfall and a memorable snowball fight with his wife and friends.

他說道，「記得那一週下起大雪。我那時和鄰居乘著雪橇去酒吧，回家路上我們和我老婆、朋友在花園打雪仗。那時積雪大概有8英吋（20公分）深。」

“I remember that week there was a particularly heavy snowfall. I went to the pub on a sled with some neighbors and we had a snowball fight with my wife and friends in the garden on the way home. The snow must have been eight inches deep.

塔克貝利提到，他和老婆現在離婚了，因此可能正急需一筆錢。

“My wife and I have split up now but I hope to get a lot of money for it,” he said, raising concerns that money might be Lee’s first and foremost concern.

幾天前，雪球競拍起標價為99便士（約新台幣38元）。

The bid started on eBay at 99 pence with another day to go.

截至目前，這顆十年前的雪球標價達1,372美金（約新台幣41,365），距離拍賣截止日還有一天。

As of press time, the 10 years old snowball has already reached US$1,372 (NT$ 41,365) for 53 bids.