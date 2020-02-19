One more coronavirus infection brings Taiwan’s tally to 23

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwan reported another confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 23.

According the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), the patient is the younger sister of case 19, a 61-year-old man who died of the virus on Feb. 15.

CECC Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the patient has shown symptoms and was hospitalized on Feb. 17. More details including how many people she was in contact with will be released as they come out, Chen said.

Aside from the younger sister, three other family members of the deceased have tested positive of the virus, namely his mother, younger brother, and nephew-in-law.

Case 19 marked the first novel coronavirus death in Taiwan, sparking fear of in-community transmission.

Before he was hospitalized on Feb. 3 due to hyperventilation, the man had operated as a taxi driver though without a valid license.

The CECC identified a passenger whom the deceased had driven on Jan. 22 who arrived in Taiwan from Zhejiang (浙江), an eastern, coastal province of the China, and was “coughing severely” at that time as the source of contagion.

Per the CECC, the passenger was tested negative of the COVID-19, which could be because he had recovered on his own.

To date, Taiwan has reported 23 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, two of which have been discharged from the hospital.