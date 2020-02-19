Billie Eilish releases new James Bond theme song

US pop sensation Billie Eilish released on Friday her highly-anticipated official song for the upcoming James Bond film.

Four minutes long, the song shares the movie’s title “No Time to Die” and it was co-written by Eilish and her older brother, Finneas. It was performed to an orchestral arrangement by 11-time Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.

At 18-years-old, Eilish is the youngest artist to ever write and record a James Bond theme, joining the ranks of major artists like Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney.

The young artist swept the Grammys last month, winning best album, best record, song of the year and best new artist.

She’s only the second musician to win all four categories in one night. Eilish then went on to perform at the Oscars ceremony this month.

The new James Bond film is the 25th installment of the franchise and it is due to arrive in theaters in April this year.

British actor Daniel Craig, who has appeared in the last four film, will be resuming his title role as the British secret agent for a fifth and final time.

In the movie, an aging Bond is drawn out of retirement in Jamaica to face a new villain played by Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek.

Craig, who is 51 years, is not expected to return to the 007 franchise. The actor has spoken publicly about the toll the role has taken on him, even undergoing minor ankle surgery after an injury on set.

jcg/rc (Reuters, AFP)

