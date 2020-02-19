Family Mart starts selling 75% rubbing alcohol

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Family Mart started selling rubbing alcohol on Wednesday for NT$45 per bottle.

Owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, consumers have been vying for rubbing alcohol to fight the epidemic which has led to an island-wide shortage.

In order to meet soaring demand, Taiwan Sugar Corporation has been allowed to distribute 350 ml bottles of rubbing alcohol priced at NT$45 at convenience stores near you.

To ensure that a maximum of people can make a purchase, sales are limited to one bottle per person, the company said.

In addition, in accordance with the government’s regulations, only legal adults (older than 18 years old) are permitted to buy them.

Although Taiwan has done its best at preventing the spread of the virus, one can never be too careful, the company said.

Especially when the virus can be spread through contact, making washing and disinfecting hands particularly important, the company added.