Another Taiwanese infected with COVID-19 on Diamond Princess

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Another Taiwanese has been infected with the novel coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, bringing the total number to five.

Japanese authorities have yet to provide the details of the patient, Ho Chi-kung (何啟功), Political Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare, told a news conference on Wednesday.

Five Taiwanese who tested negative of the virus disembarked from the virus-ridden ship on Wednesday morning have been sent to designated hotels to await repatriation, Ho said.

Taiwan has requested to send a charter flight to bring residents home on Feb. 21, Ho said, but confirmation from Japan is pending.

Evacuees will be transported to hospitals immediately upon arrival to be tested for the novel coronavirus, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

Those who are tested negative twice will then be put under quarantine for 14 days, CECC Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said.

As the situation continues to worsen on board the cruise ship with new confirmed cases reported daily, Taiwan will consider implementing travel restrictions on Japan, Chen said.

As of press time, 542 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been found to have contracted COVID-19.

Five hundred people who tested negative disembarked the ship on Wednesday morning.