英籍男幫忙清垃圾 「用行動愛台灣」 | Borough chief searches for community-spirited foreign national

【看英文中國郵報學英文】彰化市清潔隊週六於臉書PO文，照片中的英國籍男子週日幫忙清理當地溝渠旁居民隨意傾倒的垃圾，清潔隊希望能透過貼文找到這名男子，並稱讚男子「用行動愛台灣」。

A borough chief in Changhua City has posted a picture on the local cleaning team’s Facebook page, looking for a community-spirited foreign national, believed to come from the United Kingdom, who helped clean a local drainage ditch Sunday.

據報導，彰化市延平里長陳雯嘉表示，有里民於週六看見一名外籍男子在大埔截水溝旁清理垃圾。

According to Chen Wen-chia (陳雯嘉), she was told by a local resident a day earlier that a foreign national was helping pick up rubbish in the city’s Tapu drainage ditch.

陳雯嘉說道，她當時趕到現場時，男子已經清理完畢，並用黑色塑膠袋將垃圾打包好了。

“When I rushed there, the man had finished working and already placed the rubbish in a few large black plastic bags,” she told CNA on the phone.

陳雯嘉補充道，當時他試圖和男子溝通，但因為英文不好，只知道他來自英國。

“I attempted to communicate with him, but all I learned was that he might come from the U.K. due to my poor English,” she said.

彰化市大埔截水溝是重要的排水設施，兩側的護岸道路也是通往市區的捷徑，民眾開車或騎機車經過時，常會隨意丟棄垃圾。

The Tapu drainage ditch is an important flood-prevention structure in Changhua City, and the roads on either side of it serve as shortcuts to the city center, Chen said.

However, locals often dump garbage, mostly household waste or large items like tires in the ditch, she complained.

彰化市公所清潔隊長林群富說道，當民眾自己亂丟垃圾，破壞環境整潔，卻有來自異鄉的朋友主動維護我們的環境清潔，讓人很汗顏。

Lin Chun-fu (林群富), captain of Changhua City’s garbage clean up team, said it is was a source of shame that a foreign national helped clean the environment ruined by locals.

林群富說道，「我們希望能找到這名熱心的英國人。」

“We want to find him and thank him in person,” Lin told the press.