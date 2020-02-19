Costa Cruises cancels all Taiwan departures amid virus outbreak

TAIPEI (CNA) — Italian cruise operator Costa Cruises has canceled all scheduled voyages departing from Taiwan in March amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus, especially on cruise ships.

Costa Cruises said in a statement Wednesday that with the extent of the outbreak and the measures being taken in response in various countries still unclear, the company has canceled its March voyages from Taiwanese ports to protect passengers’ interests.

The cruise line had scheduled departures by the Costa neoRomantica and Costa Venezia out of Taiwan for next month, and it said customers who have paid for cruises on those ships up to March 31 can get a full refund of the ticket fare and port taxes.

The cruise line also said it will continue to strengthen epidemic control measures to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members on cruises outside of Taiwan that have not been canceled.

Those measures will include barring passengers and crew members from its ships who have been in or transited through China, Hong Kong and Macau and those who have had contact with people with confirmed or possible coronavirus infections in the 14 days prior to departures.

Princess Cruises has also canceled all departures on the Majestic Princess from the port of Keelung in April.

The moves come after two cruise ships have run into serious problems recently in dealing with the coronavirus scare.

The Diamond Princess has been quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama since Feb. 3 after a man from Hong Kong tested positive. As of Tuesday, 542 of the 3,700 people on board have become infected.

A second ship, the MS Westerdam, was turned away by five ports in Asia, including one in Taiwan, over fears it could be carrying the virus.

It was finally cleared to dock in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, late last Thursday after no cases were found on board. Days later, however, an 83-year-old American woman who had been on the ship tested positive after arriving in Malaysia, raising fears of a global spread of the disease as passengers scattered.