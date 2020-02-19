Taiwan coronavirus tally hits 24 as woman with no recent travel history infected

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwan reports another novel coronavirus infection late Wednesday night, bringing total tally to 24.

In a statement released by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), the female patient has no foreign travel history in the past 2 years.

She showed symptoms on Jan. 22, including a fever and coughing, and went to the doctors for four times before being diagnosed with pneumonia on Jan. 29. She was hospitalized the next day.

The patient was moved to a negative-pressure isolation room on Monday (Feb. 17) as part of the CECC’s latest epidemic response measure to retrospectively test patients with flu-like symptoms for COVID-19. Test results came back positive Wednesday night.

Approximately 360 people who were in close contact with the woman, including family members, friends, and medial staff, are being arranged to be tested of the virus, per the CECC.