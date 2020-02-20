Southern branch of National Central Library to open in 2021

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Southern Branch of the National Central Library will open to the public in 2021.

Located in Tainan, southern Taiwan, the project was designed by Carlo Ratti, a renowned Italian architect, and Bio-architecture Formosana, the architecture studio in charge of the eco-friendly design of Taipei Public Library’s Beitou Branch.

It will be the first intelligent library using artificial intelligence to create a new-age learning environment, according to the commissioner of the project.

Chinese-language lifestyle magazine La Vie reported that the main highlight of the design is the so-called Book-bot (also called ASRS- automated storage and retrieval system).

Thanks to the Book-bot, robots will be able to detect the digital tag of all books and put them back to their designated section in the storage.

Voice command will also allow elderly people to find and reserve books quickly, according to the magazine.

Other highlights include “The Agora,” a solar canopy and outdoor reading spaces featuring trees located around the building.

If you want to take a walk with friends and family, the park surrounding the library will further feature a “golden shower tree boulevard.”

What’s more? A hotel will also be built by the library, providing students and researchers who come from afar a friendly but chic place to rest.