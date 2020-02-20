Tigerair Taiwan extends Macau flight cancellations through April

TAIPEI (CNA) — Tigerair Taiwan, a subsidiary of Taiwan’s China Airlines, said Wednesday that it has canceled all its flights to Macau for the month of April due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The budget airline’s announcement followed the Taiwan Tourism Bureau’s decision earlier in the day to extend its ban on group tours from Taiwan to Hong Kong and Macau, as well as tours that require transit through those destinations, for another month until the end of April.

On Feb. 6, Tigerair Taiwan canceled all its flights between Macau and the Taiwan cities of Taoyuan, Taichung and Kaohsiung, through to the end of March.

It said Wednesday that the extension of the cancellations until the end of April was necessary because of an escalation of the COVID-19 epidemic.

As part of Taiwan’s response efforts to the COVID-19, it raised its travel advisory for Hong Kong and Macau from Level 2 to Level 3, its highest alert, on Feb. 10, after Hong Kong reported community outbreaks and cluster infections of the deadly disease that surfaced in Wuhan late last year.

As of Wednesday, China, Hong Kong and Macau had recorded a total of 74,260 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 2,008 deaths, while 1,047 cases had been reported in other countries around the world, including 23 confirmed infections and one death in Taiwan.