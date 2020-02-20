Taiwan businesses among best innovators in the world

TAIPEI (CNA) — Four Taiwan entities are among the world’s top 100 innovators, according to a 2020 list released Wednesday by Clarivate Analytics, a Philadelphia and London-based company that provides insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation.

Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), smartphone brand HTC, Quanta Computer Inc., and Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest provider of electronics manufacturing services, are among the best innovators in the world, according to Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2020 list.

The inclusion of four entities on the list put Taiwan on par with Germany, which also had four, surpassed only by the United States, Japan and France, in that order, among the 14 countries/regions listed.

“Taiwan has seen the highest number of four organizations on the top 100 global innovator list this year, clear proof of its outstanding research and development strength,” said Nathan Fan (范永銀), a Clarivate Analytics manager for the greater China and Taiwan markets.

The ITRI has been selected for three consecutive years for its excellent performance in gaining approval for its patents, while Foxconn and Quanta continue to exhibit their ambitions in globalizing their patented technologies, Clarivate Analytics said.

HTC, which has been making progress in patent sequence searching, was listed among the top 100 global innovators for the first time because of its success in internationalization, the agency said.

“We have analyzed the Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators from Clarivate Analytics for nine years,” Clarivate Analytics said on its website. “This year we honor longstanding and perennial winners and celebrate companies that have entered the Top 100 for the first time.”