Regular monthly wage growth averaged 2.26% in 2019: DGBAS

TAIPEI (CNA) — The average regular monthly wage in Taiwan rose 2.26 percent from a year earlier to NT$41,883 (US$1,389) in 2019, the second-highest growth in nearly 19 years, according to government statistics released Wednesday.

Data compiled by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) showed similar growth for 2018, said DGBAS Census Department Deputy Director Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨).

The 2.26 percent year-on-year growth for 2019 came following a 2.58 percent increase over the previous year and marked the only year-on-year growth of over 2 percent for two consecutive years since 2001, Pan added.

Pan attributed the growth to upward adjustments in the minimum wage and the performance of the domestic economy over the past two years.

However, he said it remains to be seen whether the upward trend will continue.

Looking ahead, Pan said the development of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic could add a great deal of uncertainty to the growth of domestic wage levels this year.

The DGBAS data also showed that the average regular wage of all employees for December 2019 rose 2.70 percent year-on-year to NT$42,495.

In December, real average earnings, which include regular salary plus bonuses, overtime pay and other irregular income not issued on a regular monthly basis, grew 7.01 percent from a year earlier to NT$54,433, the DGBAS said.

Overtime hours in the manufacturing sector increased 1.3 hours in that month from a year earlier, the second consecutive month of growth after a 0.4 hours year-on-year increase last November that put an end to 13 consecutive months of decline.

The rise indicated that many manufacturers expanded production and investment by boosting overtime, Pan added.