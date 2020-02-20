外國人眼中的台灣｜跟著波蘭攝影師鏡頭 漫步夜晚臺北城 ｜Polish photographer captures best night views of Taipei

【看英文中國郵報學英文】來自波蘭的攝影師Przemek Krawczykowski足跡遍佈歐亞各國，包括越南、斯里蘭卡、義大利，當然還有寶島台灣。Krawczykowski待在台北期間每夜漫步在雨中朦朧的台北街頭，拍攝一系列日常夜景，名為「Taipei Nightwalk」，讓觀者看見不一樣的台北。

Przemek Krawczykowski, a photographer from Poland, has been traveling to countries in Asia and Europe including Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Itay and Taiwan.

During Krawczykowski’s recent stay in Taipei, he captured a series of cityscapes at night that is mesmerizing. Named “Taipei Nightwallk,” the photos take you on a night stroll to appreciate the beauty of Taipei city.

Taipei Nightwalk 特輯一照片是由Krawczykowski在台北下雨朦朧的夜，穿梭在繁忙的街道、夜市，以鏡頭捕捉人們撐著傘小跑步的畫面。

The first series of images feature the rainy and hazy night in Taipei. The photographer spent several nights walking around Taipei busy streets and night markets of “cloudy and wet capital of Taiwan and taking pictures of the night city landscape, he wrote in his online gallery on Behance.

特輯二則是拍下經典的台北象山夜景，以及公車上的人物特寫鏡頭。台北車站周圍林立的補習班招牌更成為街頭的獨特景緻。

The second series showcases Taipei 101 night views shot at Xiangshan, one of the top hotspots for the best views of Taipei city. Also, there are close-up of young commuters on a bus and the streets of the city’s famous “cram school” area near Taipei Main Station.

最後一系列著重於攝影師旅程中遇到的人物特寫。Krawczykowski在特輯三簡介寫道，「夜幕降臨後，台北生活才開始，大家出門逛街，吃夜市美食，享受與親朋好友在一起的時光。」

Last but not least, the third series highlights the portraits of the people he met during his travels. “ Life in Taipei begins after dusk, people go out into the streets and do shopping, eat at night markets, spend time together,” Krawczykowski wrote.

Przemek Krawczykowski

Instagram

Behance