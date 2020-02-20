沒防腐劑最美味！「發霉漢堡」成另類行銷｜Burger King breaks the mold with new advertising campaign

【看英文中國郵報學英文】漢堡王最新廣告竟然出現「發霉漢堡」。

Burger King is breaking the mold in its new advertising campaign.

速食連鎖店漢堡王在歐美各國電視臺播送招牌「華堡」發霉廣告，藉此告訴消費者，招牌漢堡不再使用任何人工添加物、防腐劑。

The burger chain is portraying its Whopper covered in mold in print and TV ads running in Europe and the U.S. The message: Burger King is removing artificial preservatives from its signature burger.

漢堡王廣告一直以來都以大膽風格聞名，這次廣告又更上一層！漢堡王日前在社群媒體推特上發布縮時攝影錄製34天漢堡發霉過程的影片。

The company, already known for irreverent ad campaigns, turned it up a notch, including a time-lapse of a decaying burger on Twitter.

廣告一推出即獲得廣大迴響，有人讚賞漢堡王不再使用防腐劑，也有人覺得廣告令人不舒服。

Early reaction to the campaign Wednesday was a mix of applause for the shift away from preservatives, to disgust.

漢堡王表示，在歐洲部分分店的招牌華堡不再使用防腐劑，包括法國、瑞典和西班牙 ; 美國7,346間分店中，有400間也停止使用防腐劑。另外，公司計畫今年能達到所有分店皆不再使用防腐劑。

The restaurant, based in Miami, Florida, says it has removed artificial preservatives from the Whopper in several European countries — including France, Sweden and Spain — and around 400 of its 7,346 U.S. restaurants. It plans to remove preservatives from Whoppers served in all of its restaurants this year.

未來，招牌華堡的洋蔥、萵苣、番茄、美乃滋和醃黃瓜都不含防腐劑。

The Whopper is topped with onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and pickles, all of which will contain no artificial preservatives.

此外，漢堡王表示，今年底前在美國、部分歐洲門市像是德國和英國，所有產品包括三明治、配菜和甜點都不再添加人工色素、香料和防腐劑。

By the end of this year, Burger King said all food items — including sandwiches, sides and desserts — will be free from artificial colors, artificial flavors and artificial preservatives in the U.S. and select European countries, including Germany and the United Kingdom.