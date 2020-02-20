US travel advisory warns of Taiwan ‘apparent community spread’

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is listing Taiwan among the destinations with “apparent community spread,” alongside Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam, according to the information provided on “Coronavirus Disease 2019 Information for Travel” webpage.

“Community spread” means people have been infected with the virus, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected, the CDC said.

“At this time, the extent of virus spread is not sustained or widespread enough to meet the criteria for a travel notice,” the CDC added.

The agency under the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel (new) coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and which continues to expand.

The CDC has issued a “Warning Level 3” on travel to China, recommending that “travelers avoid all nonessential travel to China.”

A “Watch Level 1” was also issued on travel to Hong Kong, stressing the “CDC does not recommend canceling or postponing travel to Hong Kong.”

“Travelers to Hong Kong should practice usual precautions,” the CDC said.

On February 11, 2020, the World Health Organization named the disease coronavirus disease 2019 (abbreviated “COVID-19”).