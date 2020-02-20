距離太平洋最近的道路：屏東臺26線港仔-旭海路段 ｜The most scenic road along Pacific coastline is in southeastern Taiwan!

【看英文中國郵報學英文】南迴改通車，位在台灣東南角，又名為「天涯海角」的屏東臺26線港仔–旭海路段成為新興旅遊亮點。

Since the South Link Highway opened last year, the Gangzai to Syuhai section of Provincial Highway No. 26 in Pingtung County has become one of the top destinations in southeastern Taiwan.

沿著湛藍的太平洋蜿蜒而前，沿途經過旭海村落、全台唯一原始自然海岸、以及漂流木搭建而成的裝置藝術，被公認為全台最美公路，也是世界上最接近太平洋的道路。

There is a large variety of landscapes to experience along the Pacific coastline, including an indigenous village, gravel beaches and art installations by the sea. The road is known for its astonishing landscapes but also its short distance to the Pacific Ocean.

佇立在蔚藍大海旁，恆春木工藝術家楊宗熏創作的漂流木發呆亭是觀賞碧海藍天一邊乘涼休憩的最佳位置。楊宗熏重新賦予漂流木生命，仿造早年旭海漁民在海邊抓魚苗時臨時搭建的虎尾寮，供遊客躺在木床上望著大海發呆。

A pavilion made of driftwood sitting beside the coastline is the best spot for travelers to rest and enjoy the boundless sea view. Inspired by the inspiring spot, where the fishermen from Shuhei village used to rest after fishing, Yang, Tsung-hsun, a local artist, has created a lovely pavilion/art installation standing by the coastline. The pavilion made of driftwood now serves as a convenient spot to gaze at the sea.

往旭海路段76K處，放眼望去一片礫石灘，由於長期海水衝擊洗刷，一顆顆礫石被磨得圓滾滾的，和墾丁的貝殼白沙灘相比有著截然不同的風貌。若仔細尋找，在這潔淨不受污染的海灘上，有很大的機會找到其形如鵝卵圓潤光滑的鵝卵石。坐在礫石灘旁享受海風吹拂，或是沿著礫石灘走走踏浪，愜意指數滿分。

On Provincial Highway No. 26 at 76K, a wide range of gravel beaches appear. They are the results of the accumulation of shore materials formed into distinctive shapes by waves and currents. They stand in stark contrast to the white sand beaches in Kenting National Park. If you look carefully around the beach, you will be able to find some round-shaped pebbles. It’s wonderful to sit on the gravel beaches, enjoy the sea view or stroll along the coastline.

隨著道路緩升，來到海拔300多公尺高的旭海草原，300公頃大片草原映入眼簾，心曠神怡。視線忍不住被遠方的絕美景致吸引，居高臨下的角度，「天涯海角」一覽無遺，太平洋與蜿蜒秀麗的山巒相交織成為「牡丹灣」，原始的海岸景緻令人歎為觀止。在這國境之南，也是觀日出最棒的位置，看著旭日東昇，碧綠草坡染上晨曦微光，帶回滿滿感動。

At the junction of Provincial Highway 26 and county road 199, Xuhai grassland standing at 300 meters offers 300 hectares of grassland and breathtaking coastal views of Taiwan’s rugged coast. Also, you could look over the fantastic scenery of Mudan Bay, the only pristine bay left in Taiwan, from the top of the hill. What’s more? Tourists are recommended to stay overnight and watch the sunrise on the grassland, which is the best spot to view the spectacular scenery.

旭海草原遊樂區 | Syuhai Grassland Recreation Area

地址：屏東縣牡丹鄉旭海村｜Address: 945, Pingtung County, Mudan Township, 旭海村

開放時間：08：00~17：00 ｜Opening hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

門票：免費; 若是開車，大型車停車費：100元; 小型車：50元（含150cc以上重型機車）| Ticket : Free, but the parking fee charge of NT$100 per large vehicle per day ; NT$ 50 per small vehicle per day