Blooming season kicks off in Taipei
TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Tulip Show, which runs from Feb. 14 to 23 (from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.), features more than 100,000 flowers — 20 types of tulips, blooming at the Shilin Official Residence in Taipei.
If you are planning to visit the show on the weekend, you should know that the beautiful park also features saxophone performances, Japanese traditional dance, Flamenco and tap dance shows for the occasion.
What’s more? Calla lilies will take turns on Yangminshan in Taipei, starting from March 29 to April 28. Each farm will feature various decorations for you to discover within the calla lilies fields.
Thousands of visitors are expected to visit the area to take photos and pick some calla lilies.
2020 Shilin Residence Tulip Show
Location：Shilin Residence
Date: Feb. 14-24
Time: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day
For more information, visit http://59.127.50.105/eng/?type=text&S_id=14&lang=cht
Calla Lily Festival
Location: Zhuzihu Yangmingshan
Date: Mar.29 – Apr. 28
For more information, visit http://www.callalily.com.tw/english.html