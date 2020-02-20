The Latest | Russia bars entry of Taiwanese nationals: IATA

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwanese passport holders are not allowed to enter Russia anymore, according to a notice published on Thursday (Feb. 20) on the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s bulletin on travel restrictions.

In a first among western countries, Russia announced a ban on all Chinese citizens from entering earlier this week, effective today.

The note published on IATA’s website reads that passengers with a “Hong Kong, Macao or Chinese Taipei’s (on the cover: Republic of China Taiwan) passport are not allowed to enter Russian Fed.”

The China Post has reached out to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) and the Representative Office of the MTC in Taipei for comments.

More details will be updated as they come.