Brock Holt guaranteed $3.25M by Brewers

PHOENIX (AP) — Utilityman Brock Holt is guaranteed $3.25 million under his one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, which includes a club option for 2021 and performance bonuses that could make the deal worth $8.25 million over two seasons.

Holt has a $2.5 million salary this year as part as the agreement announced Wednesday, and the Brewers have a $5 million option for 2021 with a $750,000 buyout. He can earn $750,000 in performance bonuses this year based on plate appearances: $250,000 each for 400, 425 and 450.

He would earn $100,000 if he is voted MVP, $75,000 for finishing second and $50,000 for third. He also would get $50,000 each for All-Star selection, Comeback Player of the Year, Silver Slugger, Hank Aaron Award and World Series MVP. He would receive $25,000 apiece for Gold Glove and League Championship Series MVP.

A 31-year-old left-handed batter, Holt spent his first eight major league seasons with the Boston Red Sox and was an All-Star in 2015.

Holt hit a career-high .297 last year with three homers and 31 RBIs in 295 plate appearances while playing every position except pitcher, catcher and center field.

He has a .271 career batting average and .714 OPS

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports