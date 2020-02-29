Taiwan dismisses self-quarantine rumors on traveling to Thailand

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) – The 14-day self-quarantine requirement for Taiwan residents traveling to Thailand is incorrect, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) said on Saturday.

The Thailand Trade and Economic Office (TTEO, 泰王國貿易經濟代表處) dismissed the self-quarantine rumors, MOFA spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) added, calling the requirement “fake.”

The Thai Ministry of Public Health recently announced that Thai nationals should undergo self-quarantine after returning home if they traveled to countries and regions where COVID-19 is possibly transmitted through the community.

Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Italy have shown evidence of community transmission.

Thai authorities have appealed to Thai nationals to conduct home quarantines, but they don’t restrict the entry of foreigners of specific nationalities, nor do they have any controls on Taiwan citizens, Ou explained.

She further remarked that the relentless flood of information can make it difficult to separate fact from fiction.

People showing preliminary symptoms, including having a fever and coughing, should report to health authorities at the airports and ports upon landing.