Avril Lavigne postpones Taiwan show amid outbreak

By The China Post staff |
Avril Lavigne has reportedly postponed her performance in Taipei. (樂騰演藝文化提供).

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Avril Lavigne has reportedly postponed the Asian leg of her “Head Above Water” world tour over coronavirus fears, including performances in Shanghai, the Philippines, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The singer shared her ‘disappointment’ at the cancellation on her Instagram Stories. (樂騰演藝文化提供).
The 12 shows of the Canadian-French singer, songwriter and actress were set to kick off on April 23 in Shenzhen, China. Her performance in Taipei was scheduled on May 22.

Sources claimed that Avril team are hoping to reschedule the show at a later date once the coronavirus is under control.

Avril Lavigne has already postponed her performance in Switzerland. (Instagram).

She joins musicians like BTS and Green Day in cancelling upcoming shows in Asia amid the virus outbreak.

Avril has already had to cancel her gig in Switzerland on March 13 following a ban any events with more than 1,000 guests until at least March 15 in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The singer shared her ‘disappointment’ at the cancellation on her Instagram Stories.

Avril Lavigne joins musicians like BTS and Green Day in canceling upcoming shows in Asia amid the virus outbreak. (樂騰演藝文化提供).

“My show on March 13th has been cancelled. I am really sorry about this but the decision is completely out of my control,” she wrote.

“I was really looking forward to come and see you all and very disappointed that the show can now not proceed. We have tried to reschedule the date but sadly that is not possible on this tour.”

Avril said fans would be getting a full refund.

