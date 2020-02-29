Avril Lavigne postpones Taiwan show amid outbreak

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Avril Lavigne has reportedly postponed the Asian leg of her “Head Above Water” world tour over coronavirus fears, including performances in Shanghai, the Philippines, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The 12 shows of the Canadian-French singer, songwriter and actress were set to kick off on April 23 in Shenzhen, China. Her performance in Taipei was scheduled on May 22.

Sources claimed that Avril team are hoping to reschedule the show at a later date once the coronavirus is under control.

She joins musicians like BTS and Green Day in cancelling upcoming shows in Asia amid the virus outbreak.

Avril has already had to cancel her gig in Switzerland on March 13 following a ban any events with more than 1,000 guests until at least March 15 in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The singer shared her ‘disappointment’ at the cancellation on her Instagram Stories.

“My show on March 13th has been cancelled. I am really sorry about this but the decision is completely out of my control,” she wrote.

“I was really looking forward to come and see you all and very disappointed that the show can now not proceed. We have tried to reschedule the date but sadly that is not possible on this tour.”

Avril said fans would be getting a full refund.