Taipei Metro begins thermal fever screening of commuters

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taipei Metro (臺北捷運) has started to conduct thermal fever screening of commuters on the Bannan Line (Blue Line), a spokesperson said on Saturday.

Passengers with a temperature higher than 37.5 degrees (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit), which is one of the symptoms of COVID-19, will be barred from entering the subway system in accordance with relevant regulations, the spokesperson added.

Taipei Metro said the exit No. 2 of Taipei Main Station is now equipped with an infrared thermal camera that can detect passengers’ temperatures in real time.

The thermal camera operates by converting the energy emitted from the surface of the skin into a two-dimensional image with the differing temperature levels making a color picture.

The camera is calibrated so that an abnormal temperature is very easy to detect and recorded.

The advantage of this method is that the time taken to get an accurate assessment of the passengers is very quick without causing extra delays to passengers arriving or leaving.

More stations serving Taipei and New Taipei could be equipped as well in the future.