Love in the time of coronavirus

Couples kissed, held hands and hugged to commemorate their love in mass weddings across South Korea and the Philippines. For many, life goes on, with the big day marking an important milestone.

Nobel literature prize winner Gabriel Garcia Marquez once said: “The only regret I will have in dying is if it is not for love.” Wedding participants had to complete health declarations, detailing a travel history of 14 days (the standard COVID-19 quarantine period) and most were required to wear face masks.

South Korea’s large-scale weddings took place prior the country’s mass outbreak of the coronavirus.