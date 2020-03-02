Daughter of patient No. 34 confirmed as Taiwan 41st case

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday reported one new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 41.

This 41st confirmed case is the daughter of patient No. 34, the CECC said.

The young woman in her 20s showed negative results on her first test on Feb. 28, but the infection was confirmed today following a second test, Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) added.

Although it is still unclear as to how patient No. 34 contracted the virus, the CECC said that no possible cross-contamination has been found so far between patients No. 34 and No. 24, a woman who previously stayed in the same hospital.

Patient No. 24 has remained in critical condition since she tested positive for the virus.

The CECC called on the public to avoid crowded or unventilated indoor areas as well as countries that have shown evidence of community transmission.