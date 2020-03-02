口罩產能提升　3/5起大人7天可買3片、兒童5片｜Adults can buy 3 face masks per week starting on Thursday

【看英文中國郵報學英文】國內醫用口罩徵用產能持續提升，本周預估產能將達到每日平均820萬片，中央流行疫情指揮中心今(2)日宣布，3月5日(週四)起將實名制口罩每人「可多購買一片」，成人口罩購買量增加為7天3片，兒童購買口罩購買量增加為7天5片。

Taiwan’s daily output of face masks is expected to reach 8,200,000 by the end of the week, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). Accordingly, each person will be allowed to buy three surgical masks per week starting on Thursday, up from two masks. Parents, on the other hand, will be allowed to buy up to five masks per week and per child, up from three masks per week so far, the CECC said in a press conference on Monday.

指揮中心指出，全國各據點(含健保特約藥局及衛生所)成人口罩每日提供量由400片增加為600片，兒童口罩則因絕大部分據點均有剩餘，維持每日提供量為200片，仍限13歲以下兒童健保卡購買，其餘成人口罩和兒童口罩的購買原則和價格亦不改變。

Thanks to the soaring number of masks produced daily, designated pharmacies across Taiwan will now receive 600 surgical masks per day, up from 400 previously, the CECC added. The number of face masks for children younger than 13-year old allocated to each pharmacy, however, will remain the same, namely 200 masks per day and per outlet. The purchasing rule and the price of each mask will remain the same.

指揮中心表示，本週四調整後，全國實名制口罩總供應量將由原本每日約390萬片提高至每日約520萬片，其餘產能提供醫療、防疫、產業等需求。

After the new rule goes into effect on Thursday, the supply of regular surgical masks will increase from 3,900,000 to 5,200,000 per day to meet the demand of the name-based rationing system. Another 3 million medical face masks will be used to meet the growing demand for professional protective gear, including medical staff, industries and preventive care, according to CECC.