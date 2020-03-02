Adults can buy 3 face masks per week starting on Thursday

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwan’s daily output of face masks is expected to reach 8.2 million by the end of the week, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

Thanks to the soaring number of masks produced daily, each person will be allowed to buy three surgical masks per week starting on Thursday, up from two masks, the CECC said in a press conference on Monday.

Parents, on the other hand, will be allowed to buy up to five masks per week and per child, up from three masks per week so far.

Accordingly, designated pharmacies across Taiwan will now receive 600 surgical masks per day, up from 400 previously, the CECC added.

The number of face masks for children younger than 13-year old allocated to each pharmacy, however, will remain the same, namely 200 masks per day and per outlet.

The purchasing rules and the price of each mask will remain the same.

After the new rule goes into effect on Thursday, the supply of regular surgical masks will increase from 3.9 million to 5.2 million per day to meet the demand of the name-based rationing system.

Another 3 million medical face masks will be used to meet the growing demand for professional protective gear for medical staff, specialized industries and the preventive care sector, the CECC said.