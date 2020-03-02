Number of furloughed workers increases 85% within 2 weeks

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The number of employees in Taiwan taking unpaid leave has increased dramatically over the past two weeks, according to the latest figures released Monday by the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部).

As of mid-February, 869 workers from 22 companies had reached agreements with their employers on taking leave without pay, the figures showed.

Over the next two weeks, another 735 workers from 18 companies were asked to take unpaid leave too, resulting in 1,604 furloughed workers by the end of February.

With regard to Monday’s figures, most of the aforesaid companies affected by the ongoing outbreak belong to the electro-mechanical and machinery sectors, although figures also show an increase from businesses in the travel industry, such as hotels and restaurants, the MOL said.