萬名網友票選三大必訪台北最美步道 ｜Online poll unveils most beautiful trails in Taipei

【看英文中國郵報學英文】台灣知名登山健行網站「健行筆記」於2019年末發起的「全台縣市步道大票選」，為期一個月，吸引共100萬名網友投票選出全台各地必訪步道，The China Post特別列出台北前三名步道，來看看你心目中的最美步道有沒有在名單上吧！

Hiking Biji, a well-known travel website from Taiwan, created an online poll about the “favorite trails across Taiwan” by the end of 2019. The poll lasted for one month and had received 1 million responses in total. Here are the top three hiking trails in Taipei area.

第一名 七星山主、東峰步道 | No. 1 Qixingshan trail

七星山主、東峰步道獲得8,086票，榮登台北市必訪步道第一名。位在陽明山國家公園的七星山主、東峰步道全長5公里，主峰標高1,120公尺，是台北市的最高峰，可以360度零死角一覽台北市、北海岸美景。

Qixingshan trail gained 8,086 votes and topped the list of the must-visit trails in Taipei. Withing Yangmingshan National Park, the Qixingshan’s main peak, standing at 1,120 meters, is the highest peak in the city. Besides, the trail impresses hikers with breathtaking 360-degree scenic views of Taipei and the north coast.

第二名 象山親山步道 | Xiangshan trail

象山親山步道得到6,887票，名列第二。位在台北市信義區的象山，步道全長2.3公里，雖僅有183公尺，擁有絕佳視野俯瞰台北盆地、101大樓，是攝影愛好者捕捉夜景、跨年煙火的最佳地點。

Located in Xinyi district, the Xiangshan trail secured the second place with 6,887 votes. The 2.3-kilometers trail that overlooks the Taipei basin, Taipei 101, is the top destination for photographers to capture city night views and fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

第三名 大屯群峰步道（大屯主、南、西峰連走）| Datunshan Trail

全長5.8公里的大屯群峰步道登上第三名，獲6,498票。大屯山主峰步道山頂有民航局助航站、觀景平台，可飽覽七星山、台北盆地、淡水河口，是著名的「大屯夕照」、「大屯雲海」最佳觀景點。

Datunshan trail won the third place with 6,498 votes. The trail is 5.8 kilometers in length and leads you to an observatory at the top where hikers can enjoy the views of the Qixingshan trail, Taipei and Tamsui river. What’s more? The aforesaid observatory is also the best spot to watch the spectacular sunset and sea of clouds.