China Airlines to cancel 3,000 flights in March

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — China Airlines will cancel 3,000 flights in March, up from 1,400 flights already canceled last month, according to a statement released on Monday.

China Airlines said to the spread of the novel coronavirus had an avalanche-like impact, resulting in the company needing more time to recover from this setback.

The coronavirus outbreak has reportedly affected the national carrier of Taiwan even more than the 2003 SARS outbreak and the 2009 financial crisis.

Amid the outbreak, employees are encouraged to actively submit and schedule leave of absences.

The company added that additional measures may be taken should the virus continue to spread.

Since early February, around 1,400 flights have been canceled, including 610 flights from China, 520 flights from Hong Kong, and 220 flights from north and southeast Asia.