影／國二生自學攝影　拍出鹿港之美萬人瘋讚根本拍電影 | Junior high student captures beauty of Lukang temples

【看英文中國郵報學英文】雲林國中二年級的王則倫日前分享他與家人至鹿港旅行的Vlog影片，超強的運鏡與剪輯，讓萬人直呼超驚豔：「根本在拍電影」！

Wang Tse-Lun, a junior high school student, recently shared his beautifully filmed video of Lukang Township, the former economic and transport hub of central Taiwan.

「不少人會用照片記錄生活，而我比較不一樣，我是用影片」目前就讀音樂班的他，從小學四年級開始自學攝影，藉著對攝影的熱誠，從手機拍攝乃至現在能夠操作專業攝影工具，四年來的作品都是精心設計。

“Many document their lives with photos, but I use videos,” Wang told NOWnews. With a passion for filming, Wang has shot videos since he was ten. He started with his phone and then some photo equipment to create high-quality videos.

目前經營YouTube頻道「小胖Fattie」的王同學，除了經常分享Vlog影片外，也常分享一些開箱影片，影片專業程度難以想像從企劃、腳本、燈光等等，全靠王則倫同學一個人獨立作業。

Wang has his own YouTube channel named “Fattie” in which he shares his self-made vlogs and unboxing videos. It’s impressive that Wang did all of the works on his own, including planning, scripts and lighting design.

獨立經營頻道的王同學向小編表示，設備是跟家人先貸款，一筆筆項目記帳，當接到商攝案子的時候，都是還給家人。

In addition, Wang said that he borrowed money from his family to buy all pieces of equipment. Yet, he has always reimbursed his relatives, according to NOWnews.

鹿港輕旅行影片廣受網友喜愛，王同學表示當天拍攝大約花了半天多的時間，更多心血是花在後製剪輯上。從影片中可以看見王同學許多用心的巧思，他向小編表示：「這次拍攝的是鹿港的廟宇，建築有許多小細節，因此影片中採用了不少物件轉場，希望帶給觀眾更特別的視覺效果」。

The video took him half a day to shoot and much more time was spent on editing. “The focus of the video is on the temples in Lukang and the details of temples’ architecture. He used morphing, a special effect in motion pictures and animations, to provide viewers with a unique visual experience,” Wang said.

王同學也坦承，因為熱愛攝影，未來若有機會能夠從事相關產業，他很想試試看：「儘管再累，但每次看完自己的作品後，總會有一種說不出口的感動」。

Wang added that it was worth the efforts to make these videos and he felt touched whenever he watched his works even though the process is tiresome. With a passion for photography, Wang hoped that he could pursue a career in video production in the future.